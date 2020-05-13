UrduPoint.com
China Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health Committee

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) China reported seven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, up from one case the day before, with 18 recoveries and no deaths.

The country's state health committee said six of the new cases were local and were detected in the province of Jilin, whereas the remaining one was imported and was registered in Shanghai.

China also recorded eight new asymptomatic cases over the past day, compared to 15 the day before.

Overall, the state health committee said, the country's case tally stands at 82,926, with 4,633 deaths and 78,189 recoveries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.

