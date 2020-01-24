China reports 830 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese health authorities announced Friday that 830 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese health authorities announced Friday that 830 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday.

A total of 1,072 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the National Health Commission.

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in central China's Hubei Province and one in north China's Hebei Province, according to the commission.