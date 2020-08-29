UrduPoint.com
China Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Over 24-Hour Period

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) China registered nine new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and a total of 35 COVID-19 patients recovered in that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.

All of the nine new cases are imported, the commission specified. The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,022, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 80,126. The total number of imported cases is 2,473, of which 2,285 have recovered.

As many as 262 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong has increased to 4,768 people, with 84 patients dead and 4,249 discharged from hospitals.

Forty-six people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 487, with seven of them dead and 462 others recovered.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. In the past 24 hours, 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, all of them are imported. More than 350 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored.

