China Reports Decline In Workplace Accidents In Jan-Aug
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) China has seen a decline in workplace accidents, thanks to intensified efforts to ensure workplace safety, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).
During the first eight months of this year, the total number of workplace accidents across the country dropped by 25.7 percent over the same period of last year, and the number of serious and major accidents fell by 45.5 percent, Wang Daoxi, vice minister of the MEM, told a press conference on Wednesday.
Special campaigns targeting gas safety, electric bicycle safety and the removal of obstructions from fire emergency access routes had been carried out, Wang said, adding that 6.
48 million new charging ports have been installed in residential communities and open public spaces nationwide.
Efforts will be made to improve risk assessment and rectification mechanisms and support enterprises in establishing and enhancing regular mechanisms for self-inspection and hazard mitigation, Wang said.
China will also further improve the oversight system at the local government level to prevent major accident risks, he added.
