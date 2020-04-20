China Reports Dozen COVID19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, No New Fatalities - Health Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) China registered 12 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 22 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, while the death toll remains the same as a day ago, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the 12 new cases, eight are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,747 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,632; over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals.

The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,583. China registered 49 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, five of them imported.

On Sunday, China's health authorities said 16 new cases of COVID-19 had been registered, nine of them imported, with no new deaths. Also on Sunday, China reported 44 new asymptomatic cases, three of them imported.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. In the past 24 hours, four coronavirus patients were released from hospitals in Wuhan. Not a single new coronavirus case was registered in Hubei Province in the past 24 hours.