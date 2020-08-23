China Reports Dozen New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) China registered 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 44 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

All of the 12 new cases are imported, the commission specified.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,951, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,895. The total number of imported cases is 2,402.

More than 400 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

In the past 24 hours, 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, all of them imported. More than 350 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are still being monitored.