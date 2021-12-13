UrduPoint.com

China Reports First Omicron Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

China reports first Omicron case

China has reported its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, state media said Monday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :China has reported its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, state media said Monday.

Authorities in the northern city of Tianjin confirmed the case in an individual who entered the country from an undisclosed overseas location, according to the Tianjin Daily newspaper.

The asymptomatic patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday before further tests "confirmed the detection of the... Omicron variant", the report said, adding that the person was being treated in isolation at hospital.

