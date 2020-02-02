China Reports H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak in Chicken Population in Hunan Province - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) A chicken farm in China's Hunan Province, south of virus-stricken Hubei Province, has recorded an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among its chicken population, media reported Saturday citing China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

"The outbreak occurred in a farm in the Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city. The farm has 7,850 chickens, and 4,500 of the chickens have died from the contagion. Local authorities have culled 17,828 poultry after the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement Saturday, according to South China Morning Post.

No human cases have been reported, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper.

The news comes as China continues to ramp up measures to counteract the novel coronavirus which is said to have originated at an animal market in the city of Wuhan some 280 miles north-east.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - has moved the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern earlier this week, despite acknowledging China was demonstrating a robust response to the outbreak.