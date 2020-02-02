UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak In Chicken Population In Hunan Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:10 AM

China Reports H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak in Chicken Population in Hunan Province - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) A chicken farm in China's Hunan Province, south of virus-stricken Hubei Province, has recorded an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among its chicken population, media reported Saturday citing China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

"The outbreak occurred in a farm in the Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city. The farm has 7,850 chickens, and 4,500 of the chickens have died from the contagion. Local authorities have culled 17,828 poultry after the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement Saturday, according to South China Morning Post.

No human cases have been reported, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper.

The news comes as China continues to ramp up measures to counteract the novel coronavirus which is said to have originated at an animal market in the city of Wuhan some 280 miles north-east.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - has moved the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern earlier this week, despite acknowledging China was demonstrating a robust response to the outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Agriculture Died Shaoyang Wuhan Market Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

6 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

6 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

6 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

7 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.