China Reports Less Labor Rights Violations In H1

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

BEIJIING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :China dealt with about 49,000 cases of labor rights violations in the first half of this year, down 25.2 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Thursday.

A total of 4.2 billion Yuan (612.24 million U.S.

Dollars) in arrears was recovered and paid to about 443,000 workers.

China has strengthened efforts to deal with wages in arrears for migrant workers. Punishment for offenders has been increased.

The ministry will further eradicate wage debts, especially in the construction sector, and strengthen enforcement of labor rights laws, according to the ministry.

