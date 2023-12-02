China Reports No New Infectious Diseases Caused By New Viruses Or Bacteria
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) -- The current acute respiratory diseases reported in China are all caused by known pathogens, and no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria have been identified, a health official said Saturday, citing monitoring results.
Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks during a press conference.