China Reports Only One Death From COVID19 in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) China has confirmed 39 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all but one of them imported; only one death from COVID-19 was registered in the country in that same period, the National Health Commission informs.

The day before, there were 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland China and 3 new deaths registered.

Eleven people recovered from COVID-19 in China in the past 24 hours, according to the health commission. The only death from the coronavirus disease that was registered in that period occurred in Hubei Province, where the coronavirus pandemic started in December.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 3,331, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,708, according to the health commission.

Starting from April 1, the Chinese authorities have been releasing data on asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 78 such cases were registered in China, 40 of them imported. The day before, China confirmed 47 asymptomatic coronavirus cases.