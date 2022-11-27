UrduPoint.com

China Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Incidence For 4h Day In Row

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Incidence for 4h Day in Row

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The number of new COVID-19 infections in China hit a new daily record of 39,791 for the fourth day in a row, the Chinese National Health Commission said on Sunday, adding that most cases were asymptomatic.

The country saw record 31,656 cases on Thursday, surpassed by 32,943 cases on Friday and 35,183 cases on Saturday. Prior to this spike, COVID-19 incidence in China peaked in mid-April when the daily increase in new infections exceeded 29,400.

A total of 36,082 new daily infections have been asymptomatic, while 3,709 patients showed coronavirus symptoms, the commission said.

The largest clusters of cases were detected in China's southern province of Guangdong, where a new quarantine facility for 80,000 patients is being set up, as well as in Beijing and the Chongqing municipality.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has adhered to a zero-COVID policy, which implies strict control measures and enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities with even a relatively low incidence of the disease.

In total, 307,802 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in mainland China since the start of the pandemic, and 5,233 people died from the virus.

The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.

Related Topics

China Died Chongqing Beijing Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.