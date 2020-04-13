China Reports Two New Deaths From COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) China has registered two new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while the day before there were no new deaths from the viral disease, with the country's total coronavirus death toll currently standing at 3,341, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

There are now 82,160 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. Over 1,156 people remain hospitalized, 121 of them are in grave condition.

More than 77,660 have been discharged from hospitals.

Out of the 108 new coronavirus cases registered in the past 24 hours, 98 are imported. The day before, China registered 99 new coronavirus cases, all but two of them imported.

China registered 61 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 12 of them imported, the National Health Commission said on Monday. The day before, 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China.