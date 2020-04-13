UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports Two New Deaths From COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

China Reports Two New Deaths From COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) China has registered two new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while the day before there were no new deaths from the viral disease, with the country's total coronavirus death toll currently standing at 3,341, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

There are now 82,160 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. Over 1,156 people remain hospitalized, 121 of them are in grave condition.

More than 77,660 have been discharged from hospitals.

Out of the 108 new coronavirus cases registered in the past 24 hours, 98 are imported. The day before, China registered 99 new coronavirus cases, all but two of them imported.

China registered 61 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 12 of them imported, the National Health Commission said on Monday. The day before, 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China.

Related Topics

China All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

5 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

5 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

6 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.