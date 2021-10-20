UrduPoint.com

China Represents Greatest Threat To US, Democratic World - Nominee For Envoy To Beijing

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

China Represents Greatest Threat to US, Democratic World - Nominee for Envoy to Beijing

China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"China is the greatest threat to the security of our country and of the democratic world," Burns told the US Senate hearing. "They have enormous strengths. They have very few friends. They have no real allies."

Burns also called on Congress and Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.

A career diplomat who served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Burns was nominated by Biden for the position ambassador to China in August. Following the nomination, China expressed hope that the new ambassador will play a constructive role in improving the significantly deteriorated relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Burns was also the US ambassador to Greece from 1997-2001 and ambassador to NATO from 2001-2005. During his work as the Under Secretary of State from 2005-2008, he worked with the Chinese government on different issues, including Afghanistan, the UN sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Related Topics

Hearing NATO Afghanistan Senate World United Nations Iran China Washington Beijing United States North Korea Greece August Congress From Government

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

16 minutes ago
 Poland to Strengthen Anti-COVID Measures Due to Gr ..

Poland to Strengthen Anti-COVID Measures Due to Growing Tally - Health Minister

33 seconds ago
 Former IRS Employee Charged With Tax Fraud - Justi ..

Former IRS Employee Charged With Tax Fraud - Justice Dept.

34 seconds ago
 Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards ' ..

Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards 'regional stability'

36 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present r ..

Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present report on FATA issues

4 minutes ago
 Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in ..

Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.