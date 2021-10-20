China Represents Greatest Threat to US, Democratic World - Nominee for Envoy to Beijing

China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) China represents the greatest security threat to the United States and the democratic world and unlike Washington, Beijing has no real allies, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"China is the greatest threat to the security of our country and of the democratic world," Burns told the US Senate hearing. "They have enormous strengths. They have very few friends. They have no real allies."

Burns also called on Congress and Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.

A career diplomat who served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Burns was nominated by Biden for the position ambassador to China in August. Following the nomination, China expressed hope that the new ambassador will play a constructive role in improving the significantly deteriorated relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Burns was also the US ambassador to Greece from 1997-2001 and ambassador to NATO from 2001-2005. During his work as the Under Secretary of State from 2005-2008, he worked with the Chinese government on different issues, including Afghanistan, the UN sanctions against Iran and North Korea.