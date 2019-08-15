UrduPoint.com
China Requests Closed UNSC Meeting On Kashmir - Diplomatic Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

China Requests Closed UNSC Meeting on Kashmir - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) China had requested to hold a closed meeting of the UN Security Council to address the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The permanent mission of China to the UN had requested a closed meeting citing the letter sent by Pakistan," the source said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter addressed to Security Council President Joanna Wronecka requested to convene the consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the state and threats to international peace and security this action might pose.

