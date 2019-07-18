China rescues over 14,165 people in flood season

Firefighters across the country have rescued 14,165 people and evacuated 44,631 people stranded in floods by 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) Thursday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Firefighters across the country have rescued 14,165 people and evacuated 44,631 people stranded in floods by 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) Thursday.

The country has dispatched a total of 28,190 firefighters and 5,822 units of fire fighting trucks and boats in 2,725 rescue missions for disasters including floods, landslides and typhoons, the ministry said.

To better cope with potential disasters, the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the MEM have launched drills jointly to examine rescue teams' capability on emergency response and cross-region rescues.

More than 7,000 firefighters, 670 boats and over 200,000 pieces of equipment have been spot-checked to ensure safety.

On Thursday, the National Meteorological Center continued to issue a blue alert for typhoon Danas in China's southeast region.