China Resolutely Objected To Australia's Decision To Ban TikTok - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) China has strongly protested Australia's decision to ban TikTok application, owned by the Chinese ByteDance company, on all government devices, foreign ministry's spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus stated that TikTok app would be banned on devices used by Australian departments and agencies. The measure, which was taken following similar actions that had been undertaken by Western countries and international organizations, will go into effect as soon as possible, Dreyfus added.

"We noted the respective information and have already remonstrated strongly with Australia," Mao said during a regular press conference.

China has always believed that data security issues should not be used for abusing state power and unjustly suppressing foreign companies, she added.

"We earnestly advice that Australia strictly adhere to market economy rules and fair competition principles, and also provide Chinese companies with fair, transparent and nondiscriminatory business environment," Mao stated.

Over the last months, security concerns about user information being accessed by the Chinese government resulted in a ban on TikTok in more than half of US states, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, as well as the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of European Union. The intention to ban TikTok on government devices has also been announced by several European countries.

