China Respects Outcome of Afghan Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

China respects the choice made by the Afghan people in their latest presidential election, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election committee said that according to preliminary results, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had been reelected with 50.64 percent of the vote.

Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.52 percent of the vote. He has already voiced concerns about vote rigging and electoral fraud.

"We have noted corresponding reports. China respects the independent choice made by the Afghan people," Geng said.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The vote was conducted under a tightened security regime as the Taliban had threatened to upset the electoral process.