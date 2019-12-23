UrduPoint.com
China Respects Outcome Of Afghan Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:25 PM

China respects the choice made by the Afghan people in their latest presidential election, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) China respects the choice made by the Afghan people in their latest presidential election, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election committee said that according to preliminary results, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had been reelected with 50.64 percent of the vote.

Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.52 percent of the vote. He has already voiced concerns about vote rigging and electoral fraud.

"We have noted corresponding reports. China respects the independent choice made by the Afghan people," Geng said.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The vote was conducted under a tightened security regime as the Taliban had threatened to upset the electoral process.

