UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Responds Over US Troops' Possible Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

China responds over US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan

While commenting on reports on US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Tuesday said that any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :While commenting on reports on US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Tuesday said that any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We noted reports on US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan. China believes the Afghan issue should be resolved by political means," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the Chinese side firmly supports the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace and reconciliation process, adding, "We support more dialogue between parties concerned to create conditions for the final settlement. Any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan." The spokesperson said that China would continue to make constructive efforts on this issue.

In response to a question about Afghan peace talks to be held in Beijing, he said that respecting the will of parties concerned in Afghanistan, China would like to contribute to the peace and reconciliation process by providing a platform for intra-Afghan talks in China and added, "We are staying in contact at the moment.

" Responding to another question about the withdrawal, Geng Shuang replied that he has stated his position on the US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We support more dialogue between parties concerned to create conditions for the final settlement. Any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan. Our position on that is very clear." On the intra-Afghan talks in China, he reiterated that the Chinese side was discussing that with parties concerned, adding, "We will update you if anything comes up."According to media reports, US Defense Secretary Esper has said that they might withdraw troops from Afghanistan whether or not there is a peace deal.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China Beijing Media From

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

21 minutes ago

Russian UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Crossing t ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Club World Cup results

2 minutes ago

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal dea ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader's Approval Ratings Plummet After ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.