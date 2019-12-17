China responds over US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :While commenting on reports on US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan , a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Tuesday said that any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan

"We noted reports on US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan. China believes the Afghan issue should be resolved by political means," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the Chinese side firmly supports the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace and reconciliation process, adding, "We support more dialogue between parties concerned to create conditions for the final settlement. Any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan." The spokesperson said that China would continue to make constructive efforts on this issue.

In response to a question about Afghan peace talks to be held in Beijing, he said that respecting the will of parties concerned in Afghanistan, China would like to contribute to the peace and reconciliation process by providing a platform for intra-Afghan talks in China and added, "We are staying in contact at the moment.

" Responding to another question about the withdrawal, Geng Shuang replied that he has stated his position on the US troops' possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We support more dialogue between parties concerned to create conditions for the final settlement. Any action to be taken should be conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan. Our position on that is very clear." On the intra-Afghan talks in China, he reiterated that the Chinese side was discussing that with parties concerned, adding, "We will update you if anything comes up."According to media reports, US Defense Secretary Esper has said that they might withdraw troops from Afghanistan whether or not there is a peace deal.