China Restarts 60% of Production, Expects Reaching 90% Next Week - IMF Managing-Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) China has restarted well over half of its production capacities after dealing with the initial phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak and production is expected to reach 90 percent next week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have heard from Chinese authorities encouraging reports on restarting production," Georgieva told reporters. "At this point, they report 60 percent restart and expect to go up to the 90 per cent next week."

Georgieva said restarting production is good news not only for China, but for the entire world.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.