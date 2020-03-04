UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Restarts 60% Of Production, Expects Reaching 90% Next Week - IMF Managing-Director

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:58 PM

China Restarts 60% of Production, Expects Reaching 90% Next Week - IMF Managing-Director

China has restarted well over half of its production capacities after dealing with the initial phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak and production is expected to reach 90 percent next week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) China has restarted well over half of its production capacities after dealing with the initial phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak and production is expected to reach 90 percent next week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have heard from Chinese authorities encouraging reports on restarting production," Georgieva told reporters. "At this point, they report 60 percent restart and expect to go up to the 90 per cent next week."

Georgieva said restarting production is good news not only for China, but for the entire world.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.

Related Topics

IMF World China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

29 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

43 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

44 minutes ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

58 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

59 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.