UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Restaurant Apologises For Weighing Customers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:25 PM

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

A restaurant in China has apologised for its controversial policy of asking diners to weigh themselves before entry in an overzealous response to a new national campaign against food waste

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A restaurant in China has apologised for its controversial policy of asking diners to weigh themselves before entry in an overzealous response to a new national campaign against food waste.

The beef restaurant in the central city of Changsha was heavily criticised on Chinese social media as soon as it unveiled the policy on Friday.

Customers were asked to stand on scales and scan their data into an app that recommended food choices based on their weight and the dishes' calorific value, according to a report by the state-run China news Service.

President Xi Jinping this week urged the nation to stop wasting food, as the coronavirus pandemic and serious flooding last month have led to a rise in food prices.

In response, regional catering groups have urged customers to order one dish fewer than the number of diners at a table -- an attempt to overturn the ingrained cultural habit of ordering extra food for group meals.

Signs were displayed in the beef restaurant reading "be thrifty and diligent, promote empty plates" and "operation empty plate" -- referring to the nationwide campaign -- according to photos published in local media.

In a swift backlash, hashtags related to the incident have been viewed over 300 million times on the social platform Weibo.

The restaurant said it was "deeply sorry" for its interpretation of the anti-waste campaign.

"Our original intentions were to advocate stopping waste and ordering food in a healthy way. We never forced customers to weigh themselves," it said in an apology posted online on Saturday morning.

Chinese state media has also waged war on viral binge-eating videos, known as "mukbang", while livestreaming platforms have promised to shut down accounts promoting excess eating and food wastage.

Related Topics

China Social Media Changsha Reading Media Weight Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World ..

11 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cas ..

56 minutes ago

PTI Central General Secretary to visit metropolis

1 minute ago

Two SDOs, lineman of Fesco suspended

1 minute ago

No commencement certificate issued to VRG: PTA

1 minute ago

Iran cries victory after UN rejects US bid to exte ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.