Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:45 PM

China Restricting Activities of US Diplomats as Response Measure - Foreign Minister

China will introduce restrictions on the US diplomats' work in the country as a response to a similar step taken against Chinese diplomatic missions staffers, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new restrictions in early September, under which Chinese diplomats would have to ask the Department of State for approval before visiting US universities and meeting with local officials, and holding cultural events with an audience of more than 50 people.

"To urge the United States cancel its erroneous steps as soon as possible, the Chinese side has recently sent a diplomatic note on introducing response restrictions on the activities of US diplomatic missions in China, including the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, and its staffers," Zhao said.

More Stories From World

