China resumes construction of 65 airport projects

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Constructions works of 65 airport projects have been resumed across China, representing more than 80 percent of the country's airport projects under construction, according to the civil aviation authorities.

Among which, 27 projects are the national major airport projects, accounting for 90 percent of the total sum of 30, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Airports are key public infrastructures that sustain the continuous and fast growth of China's civil aviation industry.

By the end of 2019, China had a total of 238 civil airports.