China Reveals List of 16 US Goods Exempted From Additional Customs Duties

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Chinese government's customs tariff commission has published two lists containing 16 US goods that will be exempted from additional import duties for the period from September 17, 2019 to September 16, 2020.

Among the exempted goods are organic alfalfa powder, fish meal and various types of lubricants.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in talks to settle their disagreements.

Last week, the two countries agreed to hold the next session of trade talks in Washington in early October. Previous negotiations took place in Shanghai in late July.