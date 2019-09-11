UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reveals List Of 16 US Goods Exempted From Additional Customs Duties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:16 PM

China Reveals List of 16 US Goods Exempted From Additional Customs Duties

The Chinese government's customs tariff commission has published two lists containing 16 US goods that will be exempted from additional import duties for the period from September 17, 2019 to September 16, 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Chinese government's customs tariff commission has published two lists containing 16 US goods that will be exempted from additional import duties for the period from September 17, 2019 to September 16, 2020.

Among the exempted goods are organic alfalfa powder, fish meal and various types of lubricants.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in talks to settle their disagreements.

Last week, the two countries agreed to hold the next session of trade talks in Washington in early October. Previous negotiations took place in Shanghai in late July.

Related Topics

World Import China Washington Beijing Shanghai United States June July September October 2018 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC+ to Address Implementation of Oil Cuts Deal, ..

1 minute ago

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to h ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS inkMoU with Cloud Agri Pakistan to collaborat ..

14 minutes ago

Work begins at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute o ..

11 seconds ago

Sugarcane,canola to be cultivated in Sept in Faisa ..

13 seconds ago

ANF, RWU join hands to create awareness against us ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.