China rings in 2025 with sports celebrations of tradition, health, and joy

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) On the first day of 2025, people across China embraced sports by blending tradition, health and happiness, making it a vital part of New Year celebrations.

Running and climbing have become popular activities for sports enthusiasts across China, with mass participation events held nationwide on New Year's Day fueling this growing trend.

In Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, the city's New Year's Day long-distance run marked its 50th edition, drawing 20,000 participants.

First held in 1959 as an elite competition, the event was restructured in 2008 into a mass fitness activity, aligning with China's national fitness strategy and the spirit of the Beijing Olympics.

For many local runners, the event provided an opportunity to enjoy the pure joy of running. He Lei, a local resident, has been running since 2019 and joined the race with his wife and son this time.

"Running serves as my 'charger' outside of work, helping me recharge mentally and physically. I hope everyone stays healthy in the new year and everything goes well," he said.

In Beijing, nearly 2,000 sports enthusiasts greeted the first light of the New Year atop the Great Wall, embodying the aspiration to reach greater heights and go farther in both work and life.

An increasing number of China's Gen Z are choosing active ways to kick off their New Year celebrations.

In Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, young people gathered by the Grand Canal for the New Year's "Pray for Blessings and Exercise" event, viewing it as a way to refresh their spirits and connect with local culture.

"The event showcases the younger generation's appreciation for cultural heritage while highlighting their active embrace of a healthy lifestyle," said Ren Ming, a professor at the Tourism College of Zhejiang.

As winter takes hold, ice and snow sports are booming across China, and reaching a new peak during the New Year's holiday. In northwestern China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, several ski resorts hosted special night skiing events to celebrate the occasion.

Combining the stunning sunset views with sports, the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, Xinjiang, held an electronic music party, drawing thousands of people from across China to celebrate with dancing at the mountaintop.

"It was incredibly creative. Dancing to music in the snow is an experience you just can't find elsewhere," said Zhang Fan, a skiing enthusiast from Beijing.

China's sports Calendar was also packed for fans on New Year's Day, featuring the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) eye-catching matchups and the 2024 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) men's and women's team finals, all adding to the festive atmosphere.