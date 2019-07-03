China rolls out measures to facilitate customs clearance

China has adopted 10 concrete measures to streamline customs clearance by cutting time and improving work efficiency, according to the General Administration of Customs Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : China has adopted 10 concrete measures to streamline customs clearance by cutting time and improving work efficiency, according to the General Administration of Customs Wednesday.

Those measures are mainly targeted at further simplifying documentations, optimizing clearance processes to raise efficiency, enhancing port informatization and lowering port charges, said Hu Wei, vice minister of the administration.

At present, the number of documents required in import and export has been decreased from 86 to 46, 42 of which could be verified online automatically, according to Hu.

He also said that China will carry out customs clearance model reform, offer one-stop logistics services for market entities and crack down on illegal charges.

By May, China has beat its target this year of cutting the overall trade customs clearance time by half compared with 2017.