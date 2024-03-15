China Rolls Out Tasks To Foster Improved Online Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) China has ramped up efforts to better regulate cyberspace, setting a set of 10 rectification tasks for 2024, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said Friday.
According to the office, the tasks include optimizing the online business environment, cracking down on links to illegal information, and fostering a safer online environment for minors.
Efforts will also be made to rectify misconduct by we-media accounts, specifically focusing on those that fabricate or exploit hot topics, as well as resort to unethical methods to gain followers and generate profits, said the office.
As of June 2023, China's internet users had totaled 1.079 billion, according to a report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.
