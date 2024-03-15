Open Menu

China Rolls Out Tasks To Foster Improved Online Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China rolls out tasks to foster improved online environment

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) China has ramped up efforts to better regulate cyberspace, setting a set of 10 rectification tasks for 2024, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said Friday.

According to the office, the tasks include optimizing the online business environment, cracking down on links to illegal information, and fostering a safer online environment for minors.

Efforts will also be made to rectify misconduct by we-media accounts, specifically focusing on those that fabricate or exploit hot topics, as well as resort to unethical methods to gain followers and generate profits, said the office.

As of June 2023, China's internet users had totaled 1.079 billion, according to a report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Related Topics

Internet Business China June Billion

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

13 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

14 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

14 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

14 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

14 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

14 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

14 hours ago

More Stories From World