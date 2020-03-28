China runs first train from Wuhan to Europe

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that Wuhan City from where Coronavirus started first has partially been opened by the Chinese government.

WUHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) China ran its first train from Wuhan—the city from Coronavirus emerged as global pandemic, to European countries to dispatch supplies here on Saturday.

A Chinese newspaper, Global Times, shared the video of the train departing from a station in Wuhan to European countries for supply of goods.

It wrote: “A cargo freight train departed from #Wuhan for #Europe, on Sat, signaling the resumption of China-EU freight transport after Wuhan was locked down amid #COVID19. The supplies will be dispatched to #France, #Germany, #Poland, #Czech & other European countries after arrival,”.

According to some other reports, Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus epidemic started first was partially reopened today, after more than two months of almost total isolation. They said Wuhan was placed under lockdown in January with residents forbidden to leave with roadblocks on the city's outskirts and drastic restrictions on daily life.

The state media showed the first officially sanctioned passenger train arriving back into the city just after last midnight. People were now allowed to enter the city but not to leave.