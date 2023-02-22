China, Russia Agree to Counter All Forms of Unilateral Intimidation - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Moscow and Beijing have agreed to jointly counter all forms of unilateral intimidation and promote the democratization of international relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow.

"The sides discussed the current international strategic situation and expressed their willingness to jointly practice true multilateralism, oppose all forms of unilateral intimidation, and contribute to the democratization of international relations and the multipolarity of the world," the ministry said in a statement.