China, Russia agree to enhance investment cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :China and Russia agreed on Tuesday to enhance the synergy of their development strategies and promote investment cooperation for new achievements.

The agreement came after the sixth meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress of their investment cooperation and construction of key projects.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the two countries' heads of state have agreed to deepen investment cooperation, give full play to the coordinating role of the investment cooperation committee and jointly implement more cooperation projects.

China is ready to work with Russia to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote high-quality development of investment cooperation, so as to yield more pragmatic achievements and enrich the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Han said.

Han called on the two sides to encourage enterprises investment cooperation in technological innovation, digital economy, agriculture and financial services, and continue to create a more stable, transparent, convenient and fairer business environment to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

Siluanov applauded the continuous expansion of bilateral trade and investment scale and the progress of major investment projects in infrastructure construction, energy, agriculture, health and medicine and technology.

He said Russia is ready to work with China to adopt more facilitation measures, promote the implementation of more investment projects and create a better business environment for Chinese enterprises in Russia.