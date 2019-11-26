UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Agree To Enhance Investment Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

China, Russia agree to enhance investment cooperation

China and Russia agreed on Tuesday to enhance the synergy of their development strategies and promote investment cooperation for new achievements

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :China and Russia agreed on Tuesday to enhance the synergy of their development strategies and promote investment cooperation for new achievements.

The agreement came after the sixth meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress of their investment cooperation and construction of key projects.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the two countries' heads of state have agreed to deepen investment cooperation, give full play to the coordinating role of the investment cooperation committee and jointly implement more cooperation projects.

China is ready to work with Russia to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote high-quality development of investment cooperation, so as to yield more pragmatic achievements and enrich the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Han said.

Han called on the two sides to encourage enterprises investment cooperation in technological innovation, digital economy, agriculture and financial services, and continue to create a more stable, transparent, convenient and fairer business environment to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

Siluanov applauded the continuous expansion of bilateral trade and investment scale and the progress of major investment projects in infrastructure construction, energy, agriculture, health and medicine and technology.

He said Russia is ready to work with China to adopt more facilitation measures, promote the implementation of more investment projects and create a better business environment for Chinese enterprises in Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Russia China Agriculture Beijing Progress Agreement

Recent Stories

8 booked for attacking bailiff in Faisalabad

46 seconds ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes se ..

47 seconds ago

Three bodies found in separate incidents in Faisal ..

51 seconds ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to pay fee ..

57 seconds ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till De ..

12 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.