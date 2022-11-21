UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution To Mitigate Humanitarian Situation In DPRK - UN Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:25 PM

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Humanitarian Situation in DPRK - UN Envoy

China urges members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to consider its joint resolution with Russia on North Korea to mitigate the humanitarian situation in the country and promote a settlement in the region, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) China urges members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to consider its joint resolution with Russia on North Korea to mitigate the humanitarian situation in the country and promote a settlement in the region, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"The DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) related draft resolution, jointly sponsored by China and Russia in the Security Council, will help mitigate the humanitarian situation in DPRK, create an atmosphere for dialogue and promote the realization of the regional settlement. We hope that all parties can positively consider it," Zhang said during a UNSC meeting.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China North Korea All

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS Univ ..

CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS University's project

29 seconds ago
 Shallow quake kills 62, injures hundreds on Indone ..

Shallow quake kills 62, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

30 seconds ago
 Govt aims to facilitate business community: Dar

Govt aims to facilitate business community: Dar

32 seconds ago
 Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations A ..

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resigna ..

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

3 minutes ago
 US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North ..

US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.