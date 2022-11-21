China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Humanitarian Situation in DPRK - UN Envoy

China urges members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to consider its joint resolution with Russia on North Korea to mitigate the humanitarian situation in the country and promote a settlement in the region, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday

"The DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) related draft resolution, jointly sponsored by China and Russia in the Security Council, will help mitigate the humanitarian situation in DPRK, create an atmosphere for dialogue and promote the realization of the regional settlement. We hope that all parties can positively consider it," Zhang said during a UNSC meeting.