China, Russia Can Cooperate on Finding Lasting Solution on Syria - China Envoy for Syria

China and Russia can play a role together in quickly finding a lasting solution to resolve the Syrian crisis, China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China and Russia can play a role together in quickly finding a lasting solution to resolve the Syrian crisis, China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, said on Wednesday.

"This time I am in Moscow again, [for] the second time in the year, ... to continue my contacts, consultations and coordination with the Russian side.

And together we can play our due role in trying to find a lasting solution as soon as possible for Syria," Xie told reporters.

Russia supports Damascus' fight against the terror threat and also conducts humanitarian operations across the country and promotes safe passage for Syrian refugees' return, being a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Syria and China cooperate intensively as well, with Syrian President Bashar Assad announcing recently that his country seeks joining China's Belt and Road Initiative.