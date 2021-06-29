China, Russia Changing International Dynamics - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Twenty years after the signing of a friendship treaty, China and Russia continue deepening their cooperation and seeking to improve international dynamics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed during a video conference on Monday to extend the treaty automatically for another five years after it expires in February 2022.

"Twenty years is only an introductory chapter ... Under the guidance of our two leaders and in the spirit of the Sino-Russian friendship and cooperation treaty, the relationship and cooperation between our countries in various spheres will improve, bear more fruit and contribute to the formation of a new international order," Wang said at a regular news briefing.

The diplomat said mutual political trust was driving forward the understanding between Russia and China. He described their relationship as that of mutual benefit and respect for each other's interests. Moving forward, the two countries will continue strengthening cooperation in high-tech, aviation, space, and nuclear energy, Wang added.