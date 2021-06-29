UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Changing International Dynamics - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

China, Russia Changing International Dynamics - Diplomat

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Twenty years after the signing of a friendship treaty, China and Russia continue deepening their cooperation and seeking to improve international dynamics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed during a video conference on Monday to extend the treaty automatically for another five years after it expires in February 2022.

"Twenty years is only an introductory chapter ... Under the guidance of our two leaders and in the spirit of the Sino-Russian friendship and cooperation treaty, the relationship and cooperation between our countries in various spheres will improve, bear more fruit and contribute to the formation of a new international order," Wang said at a regular news briefing.

The diplomat said mutual political trust was driving forward the understanding between Russia and China. He described their relationship as that of mutual benefit and respect for each other's interests. Moving forward, the two countries will continue strengthening cooperation in high-tech, aviation, space, and nuclear energy, Wang added.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin February Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.