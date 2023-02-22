China, Russia Committed to Efforts for Positive Development of ties Among Big Powers- Wang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China, together with Russia, remains committed to making efforts to maintain the positive trends in the development of relations among the big powers, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to making efforts to maintain the positive trends in the development of relations among the big powers," Wang said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Beijing has always been committed to multipolarity and firmly opposed to unilateralism and hegemony, the official added.