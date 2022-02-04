UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Committed To Sustainable Development Of Relations Despite Pandemic - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China, Russia Committed to Sustainable Development of Relations Despite Pandemic - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Russia were committed to the sustainable development of bilateral relations even despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, began talks during which they planned to discuss a wide range of topics.

"The parties strongly support the efforts to protect their fundamental interests. Political and strategic mutual trust is growing. The parties remain committed to the original goals, making unremitting efforts for the sustainable development of bilateral relations," the Chinese leader said at the beginning of the meeting with Putin.

Putin, who is on a visit to China, plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games after the talks.

