China, Russia Complete Second Stage Of Air Patrol Over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China, Russia Complete Second Stage of Air Patrol Over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Russian and Chinese armed forces on Wednesday completed the second stage of the sixth joint air patrol over the Western Pacific, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"On June 7, the armies of Russia and China completed the second stage of the sixth joint air patrol of the airspace over the Western Pacific," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the ministry said the air forces of China and Russia conducted the sixth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea in accordance with the schedule of joint drills. Meanwhile, South Korean media reported, citing the military, that four Russian and four Chinese jets briefly entered the country's air defense identification zone without violating the national airspace. Nevertheless, Seoul scrambled its fighter jets to prevent any possible accidents.

