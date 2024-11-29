China, Russia Conduct Joint Strategic Air Patrol
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The militaries of China and Russia conducted a joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan on Friday, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.
The patrol, the ninth of its kind, was carried out as part of the two militaries' annual cooperation plan, the ministry said in a statement.
