China, Russia Contributing To Peace, Global Development - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) China and Russia are maintaining close bilateral ties at different levels and contributing to maintaining global peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"China and Russia maintain close ties at different levels, promoting the development of bilateral relations and contributing to peacekeeping and global progress," Wang told a briefing.

China and Russia are also maintaining normal exchanges and cooperation in bilateral trade, the diplomat said.

Wang went on to say that there was nothing in China-Russia relations that could cause concern of the international community.

"What truly should spark concerns is the United States' role destructive to global peace and stability," Wang added.

Last week, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China was allegedly mulling providing "lethal" military assistance to Russia. Until now, he claimed, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only non-lethal support. China's Wang said that it was the United States, not China, that has been fueling the Ukraine conflict by providing weapons.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Beijing resolutely denied allegations about China's plans to help Russia with the supply of weapons and there was nothing to add to the matter.

