China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights council

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :China and Russia face possible action by the UN's top rights body following historic draft resolutions against the two powerful permanent members of the Security Council.

The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva frequently investigates and tries to rein in abuses inside countries but has not taken on the two heavyweights directly until now.

A damning UN report warning of possible crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region, and concerns over an intensifying crackdown inside Russia as its war rages in Ukraine, have led to massive pressure on the West and its allies to act.

Western nations have taken unprecedented steps against the two giants, despite fears that a failed resolution would signal a shifting power balance and weaken the 47-member council.

Earlier this month, all European Union countries except Hungary agreed to draft a resolution urging the rights council to appoint a so-called special rapporteur to monitor violations inside Russia, in a move Moscow slammed as "politically motivated".