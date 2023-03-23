China, Russia Have Means to Threaten US Interests, Way of Life - Milley

Both Russia and China have means to threaten the interests and the way of life of the United States, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday adding though that war with Russia or China is neither inevitable nor imminent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Both Russia and China have means to threaten the interests and the way of life of the United States, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday adding though that war with Russia or China is neither inevitable nor imminent

"The United States is facing two major nuclear powers, which vital national security interests are in competition with the United States.

Both the People's Republic of China and Russia have the means to threaten our interests and our way of life. War with Russia or China is neither inevitable nor imminent, great power wars has not happened the last 80 years, in large part because of the rules put in place at the end of WWII," Milley said to the House Appropriations Committee.