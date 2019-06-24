China, Russia, India Should Jointly Resist Protectionism - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi should take steps to resist protectionism by increasing mutual trust and coordination in light of a complex situation on the international stage, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday.

Zhang has said Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in a trilateral Russia-India-China meeting on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"In the current situation, it is particularly important that the countries of this trilateral format strengthen their coordination on the most important international issues, jointly support multilateralism, resist protectionism and deepen cooperation in international affairs to make an important contribution to maintaining international peace," Zhang said at a press briefing.

The two-day G20 summit will start on Friday.