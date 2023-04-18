China, Russia Intend to Bring Military Cooperation to 'New Level' - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) China and Russia intend to deepen their military cooperation and bring it to the "new level," Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Tuesday.

"The armed forces of Russia and China will definitely carefully implement the agreements reached by the heads of state and promote military cooperation and military trade between Russia and China.

We will surely bring them to the new level," Li said at the meeting With Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Li mentioned that the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin received him in Moscow is very important.