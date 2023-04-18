China, Russia Investments in Long-Range Precision Strikes Put US Bases at Risk - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The investments made by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Russia in long-range precision strike systems endanger the United States' forward airbases, US Air Force and Space Force officials said on Tuesday.

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman provided testimony to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense about their fiscal year 2024 budget request.

"The PRC and Russian investments in long-range precision strikes have put our forward airbases at risk," the officials said in a joint statement to US lawmakers.

The US military's biggest challenge is to maintain and strengthen its forces' capacity to deter aggression and prevail in conflict if necessary, the statement said.

The forces place a priority on China and the Indo-Pacific region, followed by the "Russian challenge" in Europe, the statement also said.

PRC and Russian satellites continuously observe the US, the statement said. Cyberattacks, espionage and disinformation from the PRC and Russia are a "constant reality," the statement added.