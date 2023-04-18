UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Investments In Long-Range Precision Strikes Put US Bases At Risk - Air Force

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

China, Russia Investments in Long-Range Precision Strikes Put US Bases at Risk - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The investments made by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Russia in long-range precision strike systems endanger the United States' forward airbases, US Air Force and Space Force officials said on Tuesday.

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman provided testimony to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense about their fiscal year 2024 budget request.

"The PRC and Russian investments in long-range precision strikes have put our forward airbases at risk," the officials said in a joint statement to US lawmakers.

The US military's biggest challenge is to maintain and strengthen its forces' capacity to deter aggression and prevail in conflict if necessary, the statement said.

The forces place a priority on China and the Indo-Pacific region, followed by the "Russian challenge" in Europe, the statement also said.

PRC and Russian satellites continuously observe the US, the statement said. Cyberattacks, espionage and disinformation from the PRC and Russia are a "constant reality," the statement added.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Europe China Budget United States From Satellites

Recent Stories

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mob ..

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

11 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology announces participa ..

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification A ..

11 minutes ago
 European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 ..

European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 climate target

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

1 hour ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.