China, Russia, Iran Hold Joint Naval Exercise In Gulf Of Oman

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

China, Russia and Iran held their second round of joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from Tuesday to Thursday this week, China's Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday

China, Russia and Iran held their second round of joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from Tuesday to Thursday this week, China's Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The exercise aims to deepen the pragmatic cooperation between the navies of the three countries, and demonstrates their willingness to safeguard maritime security for the region, the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

