China, Russia, Iran, N. Korea, others form group

ANKARA/APP,:ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) - China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and some additional countries have formed a group to defend the UN Charter on promotion of legality , according to reports on Thursday.

"Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations" also includes Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, Cuba, Eritrea, Laos, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, Venezuela, and the Palestinians.

The group said in a letter dated Wednesday it will "strive to preserve, promote and defend the prevalence and validity of the UN Charter .

.. while providing a platform for, among others promoting the prevalence of legality over force ..." It called for dialogue, tolerance and solidarity, adding these are at the core of international relations and remain vital for the peaceful coexistence among nations.

The move comes amid US President Joe Biden's efforts to shift American foreign policy towards multilateralism from his predecessor Donald Trump's "America First" stance.