China, Russia Launch Joint Lab On Siberian Tiger Conservation In Northeast China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Sino-Russian joint research lab on Siberian tiger conservation was established at Northeast Forestry University in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday.
The lab, with more than 20 experts from both sides, is co-developed by China's Feline Research Center of National Forestry and Grassland Administration and the Institute of Ecology and Evolution A.N.Severtsov of the Russian academy of Sciences.
The lab encompasses research areas such as wildlife ecology and management, Siberian tiger feeding and breeding, and wildlife genetics.
Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, mainly reside in Russia's Far East and northeast China. As one of the world's most endangered species, just over 10 wild Siberian tigers were believed to be living in China at the end of the 20th century.
As the tigers frequently move between China and Russia, cooperation between the two sides is of vital importance, said Liu Ming, associate researcher from the International Society of Zoological Sciences.
Recent Stories
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
More Stories From World
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday28 seconds ago
-
Cambodia-China university of technology, science starts first undergraduate program31 seconds ago
-
California sees rise in tuberculosis cases38 seconds ago
-
Women bus drivers, a first for Uzbekistan42 seconds ago
-
China rolls out tasks to foster improved online environment11 minutes ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros41 minutes ago
-
Thai tourist hotspot Chiang Mai tops world's most polluted cities1 hour ago
-
Late Schick double extends Leverkusen's unbeaten run1 hour ago
-
Netherlands to select future attack submarines2 hours ago
-
Turkish e-commerce firm introduces activities aimed at women’s economic development2 hours ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Industrial and Mineral Resources participates in Canada PDAC 20242 hours ago
-
Russia says three children killed in eastern Ukraine shelling2 hours ago