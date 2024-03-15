Open Menu

China, Russia Launch Joint Lab On Siberian Tiger Conservation In Northeast China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China, Russia launch joint lab on Siberian tiger conservation in northeast China

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Sino-Russian joint research lab on Siberian tiger conservation was established at Northeast Forestry University in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday.

The lab, with more than 20 experts from both sides, is co-developed by China's Feline Research Center of National Forestry and Grassland Administration and the Institute of Ecology and Evolution A.N.Severtsov of the Russian academy of Sciences.

The lab encompasses research areas such as wildlife ecology and management, Siberian tiger feeding and breeding, and wildlife genetics.

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, mainly reside in Russia's Far East and northeast China. As one of the world's most endangered species, just over 10 wild Siberian tigers were believed to be living in China at the end of the 20th century.

As the tigers frequently move between China and Russia, cooperation between the two sides is of vital importance, said Liu Ming, associate researcher from the International Society of Zoological Sciences.

Related Topics

Century World Russia China From

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

14 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

14 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

14 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

14 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

14 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

14 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

14 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

14 hours ago

More Stories From World