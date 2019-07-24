China, Russia Never Violated Other Countries' Airspace During Patrols - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian and Chinese military aircraft did not violate the airspace of other countries during joint patrols over the Sea of Japan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a press conference on Wednesday.

On July 23, Russian and Chinese military conducted the first joint patrol by long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. South Korea accused Russia of violating the country's airspace over the Sea of Japan.

"During patrols, the aircraft of Russia and China strictly observed the relevant norms of international law and did not violate the airspace of other countries," the spokesman said during the presentation of China's white paper on national defense.

He stressed that the patrol was part of the annual plan of joint maneuvers of the two countries and was not directed against third countries.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that a Russian A-50 control aircraft had illegally crossed into South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan, and that South Korean F-16 fighters fired warning shots in response.

According to media reports, the incident took place several hours after two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Chinese aircraft entered the South Korean air defense identification zone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has already refuted Seoul's claims that the Tu-95MS had violated South Korean airspace, stressing that the South Korean fighters had performed non-professional maneuvers and crossed course with the Russian planes, jeopardizing their security.

The ministry also said that it was not for the first time that the South Korean pilots unsuccessfully tried to prevent Russian aircraft from flying over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, referring to the South Korean air defense identification zone. Moscow noted that such "zones" were not provided for by international rules and were not recognized by Russia, which had repeatedly stated it to the South Korean side via various channels.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, commenting on the incident, that the South Korean air defense identification zone was not the airspace of this country, and everyone had the right to freedom of flight there.