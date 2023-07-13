JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) China and Russia are planning a number of important high-level contacts in the second half of the year, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"In the second half of the year, a number of important high-level contacts are expected.

It is important for us to coordinate well, strengthen our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and well implement the goals set by the leaders of our countries for the development of our relations," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's Jakarta.