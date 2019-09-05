UrduPoint.com
China, Russia Pledge To Deepen Military Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Chinese and Russian senior military officials have agreed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries to jointly maintain global peace and stability.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reached the agreement during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, praised the development in China-Russia relations over the past 70 years of diplomatic ties.

China and Russia have elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, opening a new epoch of higher-level relations with greater development, Zhang said at the meeting.

He said China is ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensuses reached between the presidents of the two countries, boost military ties in the new era, deepen practical cooperation in all areas, jointly safeguard their security interests, and maintain global peace and stability.

Shoigu said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era benefits the two peoples and serves as a significant force in preserving global security and strategic stability.

He suggested the two countries strengthen coordination on major international and regional issues, jointly deal with the challenges emanating from unilateralism and protectionism, and maintain global peace and stability.

Military cooperation plays an important role in and demonstrates the "specialness" of the Russia-China ties, Shoigu said, adding that Russia is willing to improve cooperation with China in army games, drills and personnel trainings.

