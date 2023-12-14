Open Menu

China, Russia Pledge To Enhance Humanities Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China, Russia pledge to enhance humanities cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova attended the 24th session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation via video link on Thursday, pledging to enhance bilateral cultural cooperation.

The two sides fully recognized the fruitful humanities cooperation between China and Russia over the past year, with abundant achievements in sports, education, and other fields.

They agreed that cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation have played a positive role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples and served the overall situation of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

The two sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the high-quality development of China-Russia cultural and people-to-people cooperation, they added.

